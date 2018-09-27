WEBINAR: Code–Based Design - The Workflow Revolution.

WEBINAR LINK: https://bit.ly/2Q9OEIj

Since the dawn of the digital product design, there’s been a big issue. Designers have been forced to work with design software completely separated from the product development process. Siloed from the rest of the organization, designers draw pictures with their raster and graphic design tools.

Whether they work in Gimp, Photoshop, Fireworks or Sketch, the process looks identical: The designer renders her intent as a set of static images and sends them to the engineers. Now, the engineers must recreate everything in code by simply looking at the set of static images. All the interactive states need to be either guessed by the engineer or ironed out in an often tedious back and forth communication with the designer.

The results? Tests with users are painfully basic because static designs don’t represent the experience accurately. The process is full of inefficiencies that lead to frustrated teams and unsuccessful products.

Fortunately, there’s a better way to design now. The code–based design tooling paradigm is rapidly replacing image–based design tools. Instead of drawing static representations of designs in a raster or vector design tool, designers can render their design intent directly in code… without knowing how to code. The new set of tools provides the new workflow that: – establishes a single source of truth for both designers and engineers – empowers designers with the full power of code without asking for any coding expertise – connects designers and engineers in one, collaborative, creative process

In this webinar, attendees will learn: - The comparison between both paradigms of design tools and present code–based design tool benefits - Understand a new kind of workflow for digital product design and development. - Get a sneak peak of UXPin’s upcoming Merge technology that is bridging this gap between design and code.

