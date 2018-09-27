1 comment

  • Leif AbrahamLeif Abraham, 37 minutes ago

    Hey there!

    This is a new side-project from the team. A hand-curated list of design freebies from around the internet.

    We'll continue to add more and you can submit anything that you think is awesome and missing via the form on the site. Please do!

    If you use any of the freebies, give the designer a shout-out. We added the creator's twitter handles to each freebie. (the ones we could find)

    0 points