Design DB: Curated data base of design freebies from awesome designers (designdb.co)
1 hour ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
1 hour ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
Hey there!
This is a new side-project from the team. A hand-curated list of design freebies from around the internet.
We'll continue to add more and you can submit anything that you think is awesome and missing via the form on the site. Please do!
If you use any of the freebies, give the designer a shout-out. We added the creator's twitter handles to each freebie. (the ones we could find)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now