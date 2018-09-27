Time-lapse Design videos on Youtube
4 hours ago from Alex Marin, Designer — dribbble.com/alex
Hi all. I have started posting some time-lapsed videos on YouTube on designing different UIs.I am aware that this is not an original project but maybe it will help someone. I always find it fascinating to see others work so I thought this will help others too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tPSHlmmjKw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-bAK7f6ctc
Still figuring things out, so feedback is welcomed. Let me know what you like or dislike and what would make you want to come back.
Voiceovers etc have been suggested however I want to keep things simple for now.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now