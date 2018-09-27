Time-lapse Design videos on Youtube

Hi all. I have started posting some time-lapsed videos on YouTube on designing different UIs.I am aware that this is not an original project but maybe it will help someone. I always find it fascinating to see others work so I thought this will help others too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tPSHlmmjKw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-bAK7f6ctc

Still figuring things out, so feedback is welcomed. Let me know what you like or dislike and what would make you want to come back.

Voiceovers etc have been suggested however I want to keep things simple for now.