Start making better group decisions with a free visual voting tool (digpick.com)
5 hours ago from Jaka Smid, Product Designer
dick pick? :D
Exactly :D
10 days ago we would name such app Chartly, Pickly, or something similar, but then my friend introduced me with the book: "Don't Call It That" which talks about how it's bad if you name your company with some generic "startup-ish" name.
So we decided to go a little bit more controversial. I like the name DigPick, because it makes us giggle every time we say it out loud :D
Super je! Kr tako naprej! :)
Awesome name! :)
