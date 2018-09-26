8

AMA: Tim Van Damme (Gowalla, Instagram, Dropbox, now Abstract)

1 hour ago from , Designer at Abstract

Hi there! I've been doing product design for over 15 years, and have been fortunate to work at a variety of companies throughout my career. Ask me literally anything! I'll be around the next couple of hours :)

Some links:

25 comments

  • CJ CiprianoCJ Cipriano, 4 minutes ago

    Thoughts on the recent IG departures?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 1 minute ago

      Everyone has a certain "lifespan" at a company. People come, people go; products come, products go. Times change, people change; some people are better at early stage companies, others at later stage companies.

      0 points
  • chris d, 13 minutes ago

    what's your phone's home screen look like? to go along with that, what're the apps you find yourself using most often?

    what apps (or companies, for that matter) do you think are doing the most interesting stuff with design right now?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 4 minutes ago

      Homescreen (top to bottom, left to right): Camera, Halide, Google Maps, Waze, [redacted], Instapaper, FaceTime, Darkroom, Deliveries, Music, Books, Apollo, Fantastical, Photos, Stocks, Messenger, Safari, Notes, Reminders, Instagram, Notion, Messages, Slack, Twitter, Mail. Really need to clean it up.

      I like to browse Reddit with Apollo before falling asleep. It makes me laugh, while Twitter (what I used to read before going to bed) gets me down. Can't live without Slack for our remote team, love editing photos in Darkroom.

      what apps (or companies, for that matter) do you think are doing the most interesting stuff with design right now?

      Tricky one to answer since so. much. stuff. is happening around design right now. More and more companies have awesome design teams with really good design processes, design tools are getting better every single day...

      1 point
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 18 minutes ago

    Dark mode coming?

    1 point
  • Mikis Woodwinter, 1 hour ago

    If you couldn't design anymore — and you could do anything else — what would you do?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 1 hour ago

      I'd try my hand at creating music, which I'd faill at miserably. After getting out of the post-failed-music-career dip, I'd try writing scifi, which I'd also suck at. At that point I'll be old enough to take care of my grandkids fulltime, which I'd be totally fine with.

      1 point
      • Mikis Woodwinter, 1 hour ago

        Why are you so sure that you'd fail at music and writing?

        1 point
        • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 1 hour ago

          I like setting my expectations low, it puts me in a permanent state of happiness because everything always works out better than expected.

          I'd also waste all my time on the cover artwork instead of actually producing/writing anything.

          3 points
  • Bevan StephensBevan Stephens, 1 hour ago

    What has been the trickiest design ethics decision you’ve had to make in your career?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 41 minutes ago

      Early on in my career I was completely ignorant to dark design patterns, which tends to come with designing for products that might rely on advertising revenue to survive. But as far as I know I've never designed one, and I make sure to always speak up if it does come up in conversations. There are always better ways that benefit both the user and the product.

      2 points
  • Artin Kiassati, 8 minutes ago

    Are you Belgian? Are you related to a Jean Claud? How early did you join Abstract?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 6 minutes ago
      1. Very much
      2. Only when I need a reservation at a busy restaurant
      3. I was there day one, for which I'll forever be grateful
      2 points
  • Bevan StephensBevan Stephens, 35 minutes ago

    Hi Tim

    What’s the future for designers? AI is going to automate a portion of what we do in the next decade. Where should we focus our skills to stay relevant?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 25 minutes ago

      What’s the future for designers?

      No one knows. If they say they do they're lying.

      Where should we focus our skills to stay relevant?

      The only skill you'll be using 20 years from now (if we're still alive HAHAHA) is the ability to be flexible, no matter what happens. Be a good listener, be a good team member, pick your battles, support others.

      2 points
  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 41 minutes ago

    You've worked at a lot of really well-known companies over the years and have contributed to products used by millions (ball-park guess). What have you learned during your time at those orgs that influences and guides how you choose where to work next?

    What would you say to other designers dreaming of working at well-known places like those?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 31 minutes ago

      I think it's billions right now BUT WHO'S COUNTING? ;)

      What have you learned during your time at those orgs that influences and guides how you choose where to work next?

      No company is perfect, but over time you create a set of things you want/need in companies you work at. For me it's a) the team and b) the product, in that order. I want to be surrounded by opinionated people who are also great communicators and mentors, and have the opportunity to mentor others in turn.

      I feel like the longer I'm doing this job, the lesser it's about me and my work. I get a lot of value helping others do their work. Still love being heads down in Sketch though :)

      What would you say to other designers dreaming of working at well-known places like those?

      Take a step back and try imagining what it'd really be like to work there, and what you're looking for at this point in your career. Bigger companies are often a great place to learn and grow, but your impact might be relatively smaller. Small companies allow you to wear many hats and have a bigger impact, but there's less time to learn.

      3 points
  • Adrian Spiegelt, 10 minutes ago

    What’s it like to design for/with such big corporations like Dropbox and Instagram?

    1 point
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 7 minutes ago

      I wish I worked at those companies later in my career, when I was more experienced. At the time it was all fun and games, but I didn't really realize the impact of the work we were doing. Luckily people around me did, and they helped me be productive, and taught me to work as a team.

      3 points
  • Brandon SoubaBrandon Souba, 1 hour ago

    Where should we go to lunch when you are in SF next?

    1 point
  • Spenser WolzSpenser Wolz, 1 hour ago

    Hey Tim, thanks a ton for being here with us today! :)

    I have a few questions to kick things off if that's alright:

    1. I'm wondering how you manage your work/life balance? You've been a part of so many amazing startups/apps, just wondering how you manage it all.
    2. Do you have any hobbies?
    3. What are you listening to these days?
    0 points
    • Tim Van DammeTim Van Damme, 37 minutes ago
      1. Work is supposed to be fun. When it isn't I know it's time to step away from the computer. It also helps that I have an amazing wife and 2 daughters, and they all seem to like me, which I'd like to keep that way.
      2. Scifi (reading and watching), good conversations with friends, photography (even though I got rid of all my cameras, the iPhone X's camera is amazing), traveling with my family.
      3. All over the place
      1 point
      • Spenser WolzSpenser Wolz, 3 minutes ago

        I've been collecting cameras since about 16, mainly film but I find myself following the old adage of "The best camera is the one you have on you" more and more these days. Plus, my Mamiya 7 is heavy af.

        0 points