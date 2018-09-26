Black or White website?

Hey! I'm making a tool for automated UI testing of iOS apps. I did a website for this tool in 2 colours.

One is white: https://flawlessapp.io/white-flawless-x.html

Another is black: https://flawlessapp.io/flawless-x.html

Which one would you pick and why?

I'm curious to know if the color affects readability, conversations and generally UX. Both sites have identical content and video. One of the solutions would be run A/B test for both colours but I'm not sure it's enough traffic for it.

If you are curious, here is a bit about the product: Flawless X will allow iOS developers and QA engineers to run automated functional tests without a single line of code. The tool will record UI tests by clicking through the app once and run them with every release, in just a couple of minutes. No regression, no bugs :)