8

Black or White website?

38 minutes ago from , Founder and CEO of Flawless App. Designer + Developer

Hey! I'm making a tool for automated UI testing of iOS apps. I did a website for this tool in 2 colours.

One is white: https://flawlessapp.io/white-flawless-x.html

Another is black: https://flawlessapp.io/flawless-x.html

Which one would you pick and why?

I'm curious to know if the color affects readability, conversations and generally UX. Both sites have identical content and video. One of the solutions would be run A/B test for both colours but I'm not sure it's enough traffic for it.

If you are curious, here is a bit about the product: Flawless X will allow iOS developers and QA engineers to run automated functional tests without a single line of code. The tool will record UI tests by clicking through the app once and run them with every release, in just a couple of minutes. No regression, no bugs :)

5 comments

  • Barbara Atkinson, 33 minutes ago

    I think, white is better

    3 points
  • Alvaro Ruiz, a minute ago

    The white version has better contrast, and I am inclined to read the message more. However, the video section seems weird located and it is not very inviting to watch. If it is important to create a section for it below, otherwise make it an image. On the dark version, the video is completely camouflaged with the background. I was thinking about a different browser border to make it stand out more.

    0 points
  • Kwame Afriyie, a minute ago

    I reckon the white is the best.

    0 points