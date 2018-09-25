1 comment

  Doğukan Güven Nomak

    I am one of the oldest user of the Designer News. About 4 years ago I announced Flexible Grid System firstly in here and received productive feedbacks about it. I am honored and motivated that flexiblegs is using by many developers. I developed a new project to flexiblegs. "Grid Builder" provides fast and flexible way of coding your website. Please grade my work and comment your thoughts. Every single word is appreciated.

