1 comment
Doğukan Güven Nomak, 24 minutes ago
I am one of the oldest user of the Designer News. About 4 years ago I announced Flexible Grid System firstly in here and received productive feedbacks about it. I am honored and motivated that flexiblegs is using by many developers. I developed a new project to flexiblegs. "Grid Builder" provides fast and flexible way of coding your website. Please grade my work and comment your thoughts. Every single word is appreciated.
