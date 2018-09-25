Framer X is Awesome, but it's not ready
15 hours ago from Modou Lo, UI/UX Designer
Hello DN Community,
I've been using Framer X for the last week and the Beta the weeks prior. It's a great product with great potential but I think it needs some more work to compete with the rest of the other tools out there. I've written an article putting down my thoughts about it, you can find it here: https://medium.com/@modou/framer-x-is-awesome-but-its-not-ready-71362ede1b3e
Have you had a similar experience or are you enjoying Framer X?
Thanks in advance for reading.
