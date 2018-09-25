1 comment
This week we’re bringing you twenty-two hours of content over three days celebrating diversity and inclusion in design around the world.
Streaming live on Behance from our Union Square offices in NYC in support of World Interaction Design Day (IxDD) https://interactiondesignday.org, we have a special roster of 8 talented designers joining us to illustrate the power of UX / UI design to improve the human condition, and share how they address demographic diversity and foster a culture of inclusion in their work.
As designers, how can we be more inclusive of those whose backgrounds and experiences differ from our own? Join us for some important discussion and inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live streams via the Behance chat pod.
WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4
WHEN: Tuesday from 6:30am PST to 3:00pm PST Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST to 3:00pm PST.
Missed one? You can catch archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132
SCHEDULE:
Catt Small, Tuesday 6:30am - 7:30am PST In this special segment, Adobe’s Lindsay Munro welcomes designer and developer Catt Small to learn about Catt’s career, mentorship program, and how to champion inclusive design within your own work. http://cattsmall.com/
Liz Jackson & Shannon Finnegan, Tuesday 7:30am - 8:30am PST Join founder of The Disabled List Liz Jackson, and artist Shannon Finnegan, whose work centers around disability culture and access, as they share how their design approach embraces the disabled community and how they are advocating for those voices. http://www.thegirlwiththepurplecane.com/https://shannonfinnegan.com/
Kevin Lee Join UI/UX Designer Kevin Lee as he designs & prototypes an app inspired by Hillcrest Social called “Come Out” in Adobe XD. Come Out is an app that supports the LGBTQ community, functioning as a common area for those who have recently come out and are seeking support. Catch Kevin live Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am - 11:00am PST. https://www.kevinhlee.com/
George Aye, Tuesday 11:00am - 12:00pm PST Join George Aye, Co-Founder and Director of Innovation at Greater Good Studio, with host Michael Chaize to learn how intentional design with social impact leads to positive change. https://twitter.com/georgeaye
Megan Sornson is a multidisciplinary creative, whose work focuses on narrowing the gap between creativity and the betterment of humanity. Currently the senior UX/UI designer at Kountable, over tMegan will walk us through designing and prototyping a Kountable e-commerce experience with inclusive design components. Follow along with Megan Tuesday from 12:00pm - 2:00pm PST, and Wednesday and Thursday 11:00am - 1:00pm PST. https://dribbble.com/meglou
Amelia Sander & Sharon Rajkumar Join our power duo Amelia Sander and Sharon Rajkumar of Goldman Sachs over the next 3 days as they design and prototype a real time advice app for women in the workplace called “All Ears.” All Ears is an app that helps women get real time advice from trusted female connections on how to speak or act during difficult workplace situations. Follow along on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00pm - 3:00pm PST. https://www.behance.net/ameliasanderhttps://www.behance.net/sharonmonisharaj
