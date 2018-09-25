React-Native theme for Macaw UI Kit by EpicPxls (macaw.epicpxls.com)
25 minutes ago from Razvan from EpicCoders, creator of EpicPxls.com
I will love to try this one. I saw the other ui kits you guys made and the quality was really good.
Thanks for the 30% off :)
Thank you :) I'm glad you like it. Check out the documentation and see if it fits your app. This is more about social networking than financial.
Glad to see you again posting on DesignerNews. I got the previous kit you published here and I was able to use it for a few clients already. This one is looking completely different though, so I might get it too.
Thanks for the 30% off code and keep it up!
Hey guys. Today we want to show off our new react-native theme we built for one of the UI Kits we have on our marketplace called Macaw. We decided to offer you guys a 30% off if you decide to try it.
There is also a freebie you can download here if you are interested: https://www.epicpxls.com/items/macaw-ui-react-native-theme
