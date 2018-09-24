Developing Icon Font Generator for Sketch, any feature request?

Hi Guys,

Most of the time my designer fella doesn't use icon-fonts like material icons, nucleo or font awesome, that's why I always have to export about 50+ icons, and almost write 5 lines of css for each icon. I'm tired of exporting icons all the time, enough with this shit. Right now I'm developing a plugin for this purpose currently for Sketch but if I finish it I can port it to Framer X as well.

Now here's the idea, you the designer, import icons to your sketch file, name it with icon-blabla and plugin searches every layers or group starting with icon- then it exports this icons and creates an icon-font (like fontastic.me). It will work with a single click.

So is there anyone want to recommend something? do you need anything for it, I would like to know your use cases and needings.