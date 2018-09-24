Torch: the design platform for Augmented Reality (torch.app)
1 hour ago from Paul Reynolds, CEO at Torch
1 hour ago from Paul Reynolds, CEO at Torch
That is a really really nice website and the product itself looks awesome. Nice stuff man.
Thank you! For the past year we've had a neglected website we slapped together very quickly. It's nice to have one we are proud of. I will share this with the team.
Hi! I've been a DN subscriber for a while and I'm very excited to be able to make this post. We have built Torch for the greater design community to get comfortable working in 3D. There's more about that here
All you need is an ARKit capable iPhone or iPad. There's no coding or 3D art skills required. Thanks for checking it out and I look forward to your feedback/questions!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now