3 comments

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 12 minutes ago

    That is a really really nice website and the product itself looks awesome. Nice stuff man.

    • Paul Reynolds, 1 minute ago

      Thank you! For the past year we've had a neglected website we slapped together very quickly. It's nice to have one we are proud of. I will share this with the team.

  • Paul Reynolds, 1 hour ago

    Hi! I've been a DN subscriber for a while and I'm very excited to be able to make this post. We have built Torch for the greater design community to get comfortable working in 3D. There's more about that here

    All you need is an ARKit capable iPhone or iPad. There's no coding or 3D art skills required. Thanks for checking it out and I look forward to your feedback/questions!

