Have you upgraded to macOS Mojave?
4 hours ago from Charlie Pratt, Creative Director @ Precocity, LLC
Curious to know if any of you good folks have downloaded the new OS for Mac yet, and if so, what has your experience been so far?
I have been in beta for a month or two and I LOVE it. Big fan of the dark UI over here. No real problems since earlier on in the beta except for a slight issue with the font weight rendering.
I was really excited about the dark mode, so I updated it. It turns out I really don't like it. UI looks ugly in dark mode, it's not as smooth as the light one. Colors, borders and buttons look weird.
Apart from that, it crashed a few times already today.
I would suggest not to update it yet.
