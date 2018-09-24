2

Have you upgraded to macOS Mojave?

4 hours ago from , Creative Director @ Precocity, LLC

Curious to know if any of you good folks have downloaded the new OS for Mac yet, and if so, what has your experience been so far?

2 comments

  • James Mikrut, 1 minute ago

    I have been in beta for a month or two and I LOVE it. Big fan of the dark UI over here. No real problems since earlier on in the beta except for a slight issue with the font weight rendering.

    0 points
  • F SF S, 1 minute ago

    I was really excited about the dark mode, so I updated it. It turns out I really don't like it. UI looks ugly in dark mode, it's not as smooth as the light one. Colors, borders and buttons look weird.

    Apart from that, it crashed a few times already today.

    I would suggest not to update it yet.

    0 points