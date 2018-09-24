Launch Day for Purple.pm

Hey folks - it's been a little while!

In case you haven't heard of us, Purple.pm helps you build and share your design process with your team (docs, lists, images, designs, prototypes, and more)

Anyways. We've been hard at work on some features to make sharing and organizing projects easier. Project Archiving and Teams, are now live. We're also coming out of beta today (wooo we're on Product Hunt too), so we've announced our pricing. The goal is to make the product free if you're an individual using it for a project, but if you start using it more heavily with a team, then we start charging for the product.

Lastly, this community has been a wonderful source of support and feedback as we built up the product. Thanks so much for everything!