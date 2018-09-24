Launch Day for Purple.pm
2 hours ago from Chris Gallello, Founder at Purple
Hey folks - it's been a little while!
In case you haven't heard of us, Purple.pm helps you build and share your design process with your team (docs, lists, images, designs, prototypes, and more)
Anyways. We've been hard at work on some features to make sharing and organizing projects easier. Project Archiving and Teams, are now live. We're also coming out of beta today (wooo we're on Product Hunt too), so we've announced our pricing. The goal is to make the product free if you're an individual using it for a project, but if you start using it more heavily with a team, then we start charging for the product.
Lastly, this community has been a wonderful source of support and feedback as we built up the product. Thanks so much for everything!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now