3 comments

  • Stan Marsh, 4 minutes ago

    This is exciting. I hope the slack team can make emails and slack work in concert.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 2 minutes ago

    ouch. that's not much notice.

  • Jordan LittleJordan Little, 5 hours ago

    Another one of my favorite productivity apps acquired and shut down. This is one my biggest pet peeves about the tech industry. It doesn't matter how many people have rearranged their digital lives in order to use an application – another company can just buy it and shut it down whenever they want. Drives me crazy.

    RIP Mailbox

    RIP Sunrise for Mac

    RIP Sparrow

    RIP Astro

    What's your preferred email client? I'm on the lookout now…

