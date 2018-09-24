Slack acquires Astro (Astro to be shut down October 10) (slackhq.com)
6 hours ago from Jordan Little, Design/Dev
6 hours ago from Jordan Little, Design/Dev
This is exciting. I hope the slack team can make emails and slack work in concert.
ouch. that's not much notice.
Another one of my favorite productivity apps acquired and shut down. This is one my biggest pet peeves about the tech industry. It doesn't matter how many people have rearranged their digital lives in order to use an application – another company can just buy it and shut it down whenever they want. Drives me crazy.
RIP Mailbox
RIP Sunrise for Mac
RIP Sparrow
RIP Astro
What's your preferred email client? I'm on the lookout now…
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now