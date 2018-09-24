3 What Don Norman Taught Me About Design In 3 Minutes (raybesiga.com)5 hours ago from Ray Besiga, Digital Product DesignerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now