2

Do you know of any well designed CRM

24 hours ago from , Design and Frontend

I've tried dozens and none is able to strike a good balance between complexity and simplicity. It seems that none of these tams have good designers. Or maybe it's that the problem is to hard/complex?(many cos have different needs and is hard to balance all the needs and simplicity)

2 comments

  • Stefania Marian, 2 minutes ago

    It depends on what you need, but i think you can make a good collaboration with Studio Azura (https://studioazura.com/)

    0 points
  • joe andersonjoe anderson, 2 minutes ago

    What are your exact needs/industry? CRM definitely does run into the issue of many co's having specific needs. Your problem could also possibly be solved with better process rather than a specific product (hard to know w/o context though).

    0 points