3
Framer X Tips
5 hours ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
I've put together a page with Framer X tips.
Right now it's just a simple page stuffed with my tweets, but I'll improve it if people find it useful (adding search, categories etc.)
Contribution of tips welcome!
Thanks,
Linton
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now