Stop Using Select Menus For Known User Input (uxmovement.com)
1 hour ago from Daniel Golden, Product Designer
This is a complex matter and it is not just solved be "just use an autocomplete text input".
Many things can go wrong with this:
This post highlights more a different thing you should not do - assume users share the same mental model for something.
If this form's users are not just Americans, but say, europeans, and there is a
state field, then that might mean different things to different people. To people from India, it might mean "state", to people from Germany it might mean their country, because that is the word that is being used to refer to it - but in actuality, you wanted their province. That problem would have ben solved easily with a select, that prompts the user whatever is available and lets them know what kind of state you want from them.
TLDR: There is a place for selects and a place for autocompleted text inputs, neither are bad or good, they are contextually appropriate and effective, or not. But one does not replace the other in general, not even in most cases. It's bad to think of a possible solution as in general better then the other one.
