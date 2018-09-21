5
Fabulous App Design (phase.com)
2 hours ago from Emil Marcinkowski, UI Designer
Emil, you're treading too close to the line of excessive self promotion. You are welcome in this community, but we do not accept self-promotion at this level.
- Mod
Oh, sorry about that :( Sure, thanks for heads up!
