Denys Loveiko Portfolio (loveiko.com)
2 hours ago from Mitch Loewenherz, UI Designer
Those 3D illustrations are incredible. Anyone know how they're done?
I bailed. On iOS, this was very slow, janky and unresponsive.
Works perfectly fine for me. In fact, super slick responsive portfolio site, especially considering the complexity.
I'll have to try it again on desktop when I get home.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
