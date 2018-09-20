11

Huge update for Haiku (haiku.ai)

2 hours ago from , Product designer & co-founder @ Haiku

  • Zack Brown, 2 hours ago

    Hey DN! It's been a while. We've been hard at work on our mission to unite design & code here at Haiku.

    Haiku is the only UI design tool where your designs ARE production code components. No more code generation and no more hand-offs — just a single source of truth, accessible to both designers and developers. With Haiku, designing is building.

    We just launched a huge update. Here's what's new:

    • Adobe Illustrator support: Now you can sync your designs from Sketch, Figma, AND Illustrator. Haiku versions your design files right alongside your code using git.
    • Reusable components: Haiku projects have always been components (ready for React/Angular/Vue,) but now you can finally compose multiple reusable components inside single projects. Combined with States, Expressions, Actions, and live data, you can create extremely powerful production UIs entirely inside Haiku.
    • Shape morphing & direct selection: Now you can morph vector paths inside Haiku & animate transitions.
    • Code Editor: You've always been able to edit the code behind any Haiku project with your own editor, but we finally brought a code editor front-and-center into the app
    • Drawing improvements: Including auto-snapping, align/distribute, element locking, grouping/ungrouping, and pinch-zoom
    • Animation improvements: Marquee selection on the timeline, pinch-zooming on the timeline, perf improvements

    Finally:

    • We just launched Haiku Pro: $19/mo or $199/yr, full offline access, unlimited private project storage, high quality GIF & video export, offline Lottie export, and more.
    • HAIKU FREE IS HERE TO STAY.
    • Check out our new website!https://www.haiku.ai
