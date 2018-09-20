Interactive dictionary in text?

Hi guys,

Just wondering if anyone has any examples of websites with some kind of functionality where you can click/hover/interact with a word in a piece of text, and an explanation of the word pops up somewhere?

The kindle is a good example of this: you can click on a word, and an explanation pops up. But I'm not wondering how it could work in the context of a website - how do you indicate that you can click it, but without making it seem like you will be sent to a completely new page?