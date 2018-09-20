Small team, Single Designer....New Homepage (connectspaceinc.com)
6 hours ago from August Schippert, Designer at Connect Space
Not great but not terrible either. It looks like a lot of other sites. I'm sure others will have varying opinions, but personally I'm indifferent to it.
What's wrong with the fact that it looks like other sites? It's a marketing site, it's there to help leads find the info they need, not to win creativity awards. Having said that, I think the site fails to do that, the content is pretty but confusing - having looked at the home page I have no idea what these guys do, what the product looks like or how it might help. Those videos are on the right track but they are a few sections down so I'm not sure a lot of people will see them.
How has the site been performing so far August?
What's wrong with the fact that it looks like other sites?
I never stated there was anything wrong with it. My comment was strictly observation. Personally, it's a look that I feel is overused.
Fair enough. I agree it's overused, but that's the case with trends. It will go away and something else will replace it and everyone will start doing it.
