Design Tools: When do we get stateful components?
2 hours ago from Tom Reinert, tomreinert.de
This is one the most important things missing in most design tools.
Sometimes you just want to show some simple interactions on one page. In pretty much all leading tools, you then need to duplicate the artboards multiple times to show each state. Then connect these artboards in prototyping.
Chaos and redundancy ensues.
It would be so much easier to access different states of one component/symbol.
