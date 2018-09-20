3 I Miss Dann Petty 2 hours ago from stephen f, web Developer / DesignerI miss Dann's weekly design breakdown/news videos, the dude seems super busy these days so i guess they're dead now. What do other people watch in the same guise?https://www.youtube.com/user/dannpettyLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
