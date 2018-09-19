After inspiring from Manypixels, I've launched a productized service which is an extension of theirs

DesignThingy is an on-demand design to HTML/CSS conversion service and existing website improvisation service for Indie makers, startups, and agencies.

If you are thinking:

Sketch can export design files in HTML/CSS and there are also plugins and apps out there to do this job, then why should I choose you?

Then I want to say that you are absolutely right! There are tools and apps to convert the design to HTML/CSS but these tools don't deliver you fully responsive, error-free, clean coded, pixel perfect, fully cross-browser compatible, hand-coded template. But we do! This makes us different from them.

I would love to know what do you think about https://designthingy.co/