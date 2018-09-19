1 Illustrators @ Google discuss their work and what makes a good product illustration (design.google)3 hours ago from Travis Neilson, I like to make things that bring people together. Host of the Google Method Podcast.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now