Vmware Clarity components for Figma
4 hours ago from Sergey Durnov, Web Developer/UI engineer
Here is a beginning of my small story of re-creating real componetns of existing HTML/CSS framework as Figma components. I've started this story with a components presentation, where I'm writing about components architecture and complex components constructors.
And I'm going to continue this topic with posting some thoughts and observations about using such components in real-world enterprise prototyping, about Figma, and about communication with developers.
