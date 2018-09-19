2 comments

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 44 minutes ago

    TakeShape, a Headless GraphQL CMS and SSG for Designers

    Not to be the "Old Man Yells at Cloud" guy, but ... how?

    0 points
    • Mark Catalano, 29 minutes ago

      Hi Tony, One of the Co-Founders of TakeShape here. TakeShape comes out of our experience running a design agency (Ronik Design) for the past 7 years.

      We set out to create a CMS that allowed us to be more expressive with our design work while not having to manage a CMS on the backend. TakeShape requires only the basic web dev skills that most designers have while freeing them to be more creative.

      We've loved using TakeShape in our own work and now we're sharing it with everyone.

      3 points