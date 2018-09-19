TakeShape, a Headless GraphQL CMS and SSG for Designers (takeshape.io)
1 hour ago from Mark Catalano, Co-Founder of TakeShape
TakeShape, a Headless GraphQL CMS and SSG for Designers
Not to be the "Old Man Yells at Cloud" guy, but ... how?
Hi Tony, One of the Co-Founders of TakeShape here. TakeShape comes out of our experience running a design agency (Ronik Design) for the past 7 years.
We set out to create a CMS that allowed us to be more expressive with our design work while not having to manage a CMS on the backend. TakeShape requires only the basic web dev skills that most designers have while freeing them to be more creative.
We've loved using TakeShape in our own work and now we're sharing it with everyone.
