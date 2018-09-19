9

I took a computer scanner to a tropical garden, the results are amazing.

At the weekend I visited the Barbican Conservatory in London. For those who have never been, the Barbican is an incredible arts centre in the heart of London, famous for its brutalist architecture style.

The Barbican Conservatory itself is home to exotic fish and over 2,000 species of tropical plants and trees. Instead to taking my camera with me, I thought it would be a nice idea to take a scanner with me instead.

I experimented with different ways of capturing the subjects. I worked out that the scanner as a really small depth of field and was extremely sensitive to light. Eventually, I found the best results where when the scanner was face down on the plants with limited light. I think with some modifications to the scanner, I can achieve some really interesting compositions. Such as adding lenses, applying coloured film and making physical modifications. Check out the link, it is a collection of some of the best scans from the day.

  • Darsnip Blormpkist, a minute ago

    Oh wow those are beautiful. High res to use as wallpaper anywhere? :D

  • PJ HalePJ Hale, a minute ago

    This is a really cool technique. I'm surprised you don't see it used more. If you're into scanner photography, Tori Amos did her album art and all the singles for From the Choirgirl Hotel using a giant person-sized flatbed scanner.

    Cover Art

  • Alejandro DorantesAlejandro Dorantes, 2 minutes ago

    Scanography is one of my favorite activities, sadly i dont do it that much haha, these are all amazing, do you have more?

  • Max Potvin, a minute ago

    I really like the idea!

    How did you manage to get such clear shot? Did you held the scanner in the air like you would with a camera? Was the plant really close to the scanner?

    I have so many questions!

