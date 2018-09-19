I took a computer scanner to a tropical garden, the results are amazing.

At the weekend I visited the Barbican Conservatory in London. For those who have never been, the Barbican is an incredible arts centre in the heart of London, famous for its brutalist architecture style.

The Barbican Conservatory itself is home to exotic fish and over 2,000 species of tropical plants and trees. Instead to taking my camera with me, I thought it would be a nice idea to take a scanner with me instead.

I experimented with different ways of capturing the subjects. I worked out that the scanner as a really small depth of field and was extremely sensitive to light. Eventually, I found the best results where when the scanner was face down on the plants with limited light. I think with some modifications to the scanner, I can achieve some really interesting compositions. Such as adding lenses, applying coloured film and making physical modifications. Check out the link, it is a collection of some of the best scans from the day.

http://www.sabbakeynejad.co.uk/blog/scanner_ar