9 Foolproof Designing Tips for iPhone X

Tech giant Apple launches an iPhone every year but has never tried to influence its user experience with its design. But with the advent of the iPhone X, Apple has broken the mold of having a stereotypical screen. As a result, the designer will have to face a new challenge in iPhone app development in terms of having the edge-to-edge screen with no home button.

Now, the designer will have to make a new convenient and user-friendly app designing for iPhone X despite the fact users have never experienced the same screen before. That being the case, the designers can apply the trial and error method to reach its solution.

Although, we have given some of the useful tips that can ease the developers’ problem and help them to design app for iPhone in this article.

iPhone X Screen size: Take Pixel in Control

As iPhone X has a 5.8-inch display, it has become the first hurdle for the designers. Now, they have to use the whole device's screen instead of the previous phone like iPhone 8/8 plus. The new iPhone X has 20% taller screen space than its predecessor. It is equal to 145pt of additional space. So, you have to be ready to use art-board sized 375 x 812 in your favorite UI design software to make iPhone apps design.

Re-aligning the Interface Elements

If you ignore the extra spaces of the standard bars, then the remaining space in iPhone X is much taller than iPhone 8. In that remaining space, you can add content of your app. Now that you have the extra space, you have to rearrange the layout of the user interface if you want to preserve the pixel-perfect design of your app on iPhone X.

If you won’t re-arrange the layout, then the elements may be to close to the notch and that would look inappropriate.

Embrace the Notch

The most important factor you should consider while designing app for iPhone X is the utilization of its sensor housing or notch. The company says that the space beside notch area is valuable for status bar and content.

So, embrace the notch otherwise your app will look smaller. Don't worry about background elements like colors, maps, and others. They will be swiftly cropped by smartphone's rounded corners and the notch. Therefore, your iPhone X app won’t be spoiled by any of these elements. Hence, the designer should keep in mind this aspect of iPhone apps design.

Remember about the iPhone X Status bar

As a designer, you have to be aware of the changes made in the status bar of iPhone X so that you can properly utilize its functionality. The height of the status bar has increased to 44 pt taller which is double the size of the iPhone 8 which had 22 pt.

So, the company has urged not to hide the status bar because it provides important information about battery, network and other social media notifications. Moreover, users enjoy watching videos and images on a full screen, so you don't need to hide the status bar at all while designing for iPhone X.

User Interface for Face ID

You may know that iPhone X comes with Face ID detection instead of Touch ID. Therefore, UI designer will not find touch ID for the home key anymore.

So the lock will be opened by users face. Hence, the designer will have to implement Face ID instead of Touch ID.

Guidelines for the safe area

As I have mentioned earlier that content in the app may be clipped because of the notch along with the rounded corner of the screen. That’s why you should avoid these mistakes while designing app for iPhone. Considering this, iPhone X has provided some safe area guideline which designers should follow while designing for iPhone X.

If the content of the app doesn't follow these guidelines, then your other contents like buttons, texts, pictures and so on certainty should!

• Consider the landscape area

To give the maximum content to the phone, when the landscape mode is active, the status bar is hidden. In addition, the other bars also becomes smaller.

It should be noted that not all the apps may use the landscape mode, but some of the important apps showing videos, photos, and text, it is really helpful to use in landscape mode. Remember that after using landscape mode, it should be swiftly moved to the portrait mode.

• Website in the landscape area**

Not only the applications but the website should also be considered that how will it be fit into landscape area. The safe area leads to lots of free area at the sides of your website when browsing in landscape areas. Therefore, to avoid clipping, Apple created the separate guidelines to adopt website in iPhone app design.

• Do not use system-like gesture

iPhone X comes with no button, so all the manipulations are done by gestures. Therefore, all the functions done by the button are switched to gestures. Now, we also use gestures while designing interfaces, this leads to confusion among some users.

To avoid such problems, the company warns us not to hide the home indicator from the iPhone screen without necessity. Moreover, Apple has given clear instruction on not using interactive element close to the home indicator. To curb that, they have introduced the feature called edge protect feature that puts the priority of the gesture that decides the difference between two gestures. For instance, the first swipe will be perceived as the app's gesture, and the second will be of the system-level gesture.

Mind the Aspect-ratio

Since the screen of the iPhone X is taller than its previous model, the aspect ratio is also different. It means that the artwork in the previous model looked good may look strange and unbalanced in the iPhone X. Due to this, you put the content of the app at the risk to be cropped or letter-boxed.

Same way, when you display the content of the iPhone X into a 4.5-inch screen, the content can be pillar-boxed or cropped. Therefore, you should take this thing into consideration while designing for iPhone X.

The use of a display P3 color space

The most important aspect of the user interface is the employment of colors. Apple has brought the new concept of Display P3 Color Space which lets you use the vivid and wide spectrum of the colors. In fact, the color provision in the iPhone X is more than any other computers.

Just remember, when you are doing this that accessibility is still an issue even with the iPhone X.

To conclude, iPhone X is the very different platform than its previous phones, so the designer should bear these aspects in mind for swiftly designing for iPhone X app for it. In addition, it's a new learning curve for them because it is the altogether different approach.