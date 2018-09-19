2

I changed my app's pricing and unlocked $750/mo without any extra work

Hey fam,

So I've been running my app Thought Train since May, and after the initial release on Product Hunt and around the web, earnings tapered off.

I wasn't sure but but I knew I was still getting a load of organic traffic to the site, so I thought I'd update pricing from free to paid.

Lo-and-behold, it worked really well, so I posted about all the metrics and reasoning behind my decision.

https://medium.com/@marcperel/how-i-unlocked-750-month-of-revenue-from-my-app-with-a-single-decision-c330ad9273c8

It's not design specific but I'm sure lots of you have apps and products that you are trying to make a success of.

Enjoy

  • Chris KeithChris Keith, 1 minute ago

    So cool. This is something Ive seen time and time again in the SaaS world. The free or “freemium” model loads the top of your funnel with low-quality tire kickers.

    A paid subscription model instantly increases perceived value. You also get to service a smaller number of high quality customers/users.

