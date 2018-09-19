Best Free HTML Email Templates of 2018 (designmodo.com)
2 hours ago from Xehe Bede, Designer
2 hours ago from Xehe Bede, Designer
Good little collection (with the exception of Foundation, which you see in literally every list like this)... I can't help but feel though that some more vertical padding between the text blocks in your articles and the images wouldn't go amiss - the content gets a bit hard to digest on a large screen :)
Why use email templates if there are so many email builders? Examples - https://medium.com/@andrewlaurentiu/best-responsive-email-templates-builder-2018-9dedb6883783
