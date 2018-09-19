Modals in modals. Do you think this is okay?

I always thought of modals in modals as an example of poor UX. I though that if you have information that belongs in a modal, you shouldn't have information that requires an additional modal. I believed the modal should be the final point of distance away from the "main UI".

Now I'm not so sure. I came across a well implemented modal-in-modal interaction and it felt quite natural (in cushionapp).

What does everyone think about having modals within modals?