Launching Framer X + React!

Hey DN!

Since Framer X is out, I'm proud to launch my course Framer X + React too! It's been my great pleasure to partner with Framer and it's been a thrilling experience.

Framer X + React is an introductory course for designers with little or no experience. It covers Framer X tips, React fundamentals and enough JavaScript for you to be able to build simple (but useful) micro-interactions and components. Hoping to motivate you to learn more about React/JS!

I've been using Framer X intensively since its first beta], built a couple of components, hosted some webinars, and shared a few pro tips. Can't wait to share with you more of my learnings in this course!

I've been trying to teach in a visual and fun way. That's the why for Mr. Skinny the crow (what? It doesn't really look like a crow?). When teaching code, I'm using the Copy-Paste-Learn™ approach. It's what most of us have been doing to learn HTML/CSS/JS and I think it's an effective way!

It's been very intensive 1.5 months since I got started with the course but I'm very happy about what we've got! Hope you enjoy the course as much as I do creating!

Check it out and let me know what you think! 40% OFF launch special!

Happy learning!

Linton