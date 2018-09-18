Adobe XD September release is out
2 hours ago from Meenal Relekar, Product Marketing Manager- Adobe XD
Hi Everyone,
As follow up to the XD August release, we are pleased to give you the latest update to XD with the following requested features from the community:
To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here . We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.
Thank you,
Meenal from Adobe XD Team
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now