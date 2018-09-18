8

Adobe XD September release is out

Product Marketing Manager- Adobe XD

Hi Everyone,

As follow up to the XD August release, we are pleased to give you the latest update to XD with the following requested features from the community:

To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here . We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Meenal from Adobe XD Team

4 comments

  • Wesstong Jr, 2 hours ago

    Well done ! very good update but need free guide ! and to be able to select 2 elements from different group to align them together !!

    • Hoyle Wang, a minute ago

      We're actively working on guides, and direct selection across groups is an item in the backlog :)

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 hour ago

    Responsive? Oh, really? Ordinary constraints in action shown on video only...

    • Hoyle Wang, a minute ago

      Hey Kamushken, could you elaborate a little more on what you were expecting to see?

