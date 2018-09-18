7
Sketch 52 Beta with new UI and Darkmode (sketchapp.com)
3 hours ago from Emanuel Serbanoiu, UX/UI Designer
3 hours ago from Emanuel Serbanoiu, UX/UI Designer
New UI and Dark Mode are unimportant compared to:
What does it look like? Any screenshots?
Here's a little write up of the new style overrides:
https://medium.com/ux-power-tools/the-sketch-update-weve-all-been-waiting-for-plus-a-brand-new-ux-power-tools-72c405fd490d
Interesting. Midnight can no longer be used to desaturate icons though.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now