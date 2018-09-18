9 comments
Jurre Houtkamp, 2 hours ago
Hey, designers! The wait is officially over! Now you can get your hands on Framer X. Get ready to make everyday interactions in seconds, design interactive components right from the canvas, install components from the world’s first in-app design store, and so much more.
To celebrate the launch of Framer X, we’re offering 25% off annual subscriptions for the next three days. You can also tweet with the hashtag #GetFramerX for a chance to win a subscription.
Michael Rurka, 1 hour ago
Woo, tried it out. Pretty cool! I like the UI. Not really into the choppy zoom, unlike pinch zooming with Sketch / Figma / Adobe (Figma being the smoothest, imo). Otherwise, great work! Looking forward to using this for side projects.
Tim Kjær Lange, 2 hours ago
Congratulations from a happy Framer Studio user. I plan to learn React and transition to Framer X within the next year. I don't think any other company in the industry gets design tooling like you guys. Framer Studio has allowed me to do prototypes that it would be impossible to do in any other tool.
I'm sure Framer X will be a great tool, especially in a React pipeline, bridging the gap between designers and engineers.
Shea Lewis, 35 minutes ago
Damn. That may be one of the coolest product videos I have seen in a long time. The timing was so well done.
Kamushken Roman, 39 minutes ago
Windows?
Jonas Treub, 5 minutes ago
It's in the works. https://framer.com/forms/windows/
Kip Holcomb, a minute ago
For those quickly evaluating Framer X, I'd recommend focusing on the Stacks tool, and playing with nested Stacks. Then, put a frame around a stack and make it a component (Cmd+K). Duplicate the component to make an instance, and then override that instance's Stack settings (try changing vertical direction to horizontal, changing the gap or distribution, and hiding stack elements). This is a good way to understand the power of the Stacks and how you can use 1 stack component to adapt to a different screen size.
La Mo, a minute ago
Seems like it's overloading for now. I'm stuck at Welcome screen.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now