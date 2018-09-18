Ask: Base resolution for designing iOS apps (2018)
1 hour ago from Mike A., @AllPrototypes.com
What base resolution do you recommend for designing iOS apps in relation with new iPhones? We used to design for 375x667 but It doesn’t male sense now....
1 hour ago from Mike A., @AllPrototypes.com
What base resolution do you recommend for designing iOS apps in relation with new iPhones? We used to design for 375x667 but It doesn’t male sense now....
I always go with @1x at base on the newest "normal" Screensize (iPhoneX). Before i used the iPhone8 dimensions on new projects. Because you never know when the app will be published. Some apps take several months to be published. So always go with the newest dimension.s
It s like the devs do it, or my devs do it. They always adapt the new Formats and Functions from the plattform. So should i.
If you work on a bigger projects it makes also sense to do the designs on older model dimensions too. So there is no perfect base. But a base step is always the right thing to do. Don't take care of dimension you will need them anyway later on. Devs will come and ask how to do the navigation on an iPhoneSE running iOS 9 or something. So you will need this solution anyway.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now