I was listening to the Margaret Gould Stewart: Scaling through storytelling episode of the DesignBetter.co podcast the other day and I was struck by a comment that she made regarding "[giving herself] permission to be a novice at something" once she found herself on a management track with less time for the hands-on design work that she was accustomed to earlier in her career.

Our industry is in a constant state of flux with new tools/resources coming to market almost daily. I think we can take this statement a bit further and learn to fall in love with being a novice, considering how often we are expected to shift gears and learn new skills. I’m still gathering my thoughts on this and would love to hear what kind of input the DN community has regarding this idea. What do you think?