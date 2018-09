I was listening to the Margaret Gould Stewart: Scaling through storytelling episode of the DesignBetter.co podcast the other day and I was struck by a comment that she made regarding "[giving herself] permission to be a novice at something" once she found herself on a management track with less time for the hands-on design work that she was accustomed to earlier in her career.

Our industry is in a constant state of flux with new tools/resources coming to market almost daily. I think we can take this statement a bit further and learn to fall in love with being a novice, considering how often we are expected to shift gears and learn new skills. Iā€™m still gathering my thoughts on this and would love to hear what kind of input the DN community has regarding this idea. What do you think?