Tony Gines, 27 minutes ago
I dunno about "failed miserably". It may be an expense thing that they're trying to keep costs down on the Xr. Both of the new Xs iphones still have 3D touch. I'd probably rewrite this title as "A UX teardown of Apple's 3D touch and why developers have not embraced it." I use it quite a bit, but maybe I'm an outlier.
Juan J. Ramirez, 1 minute ago
In the article, I go into a lot of details on why it failed and why the user experience that surrounds 3D touch interactions is terrible. I also speculate on why the top line keeps the 3D touch and why the XR might be leading the future deprecation of this technology.
I also use 3D touch quite a bit and I think I'm also an outlier. I still feel this is a failed technology, to the extent that if you go to Apple.com you will hardly find any references to 3D touch.
