My new SaaS web page builder side-project, after years of open source

Hi guys, I've created an open source web builder framework (https://grapesjs.com) years ago, which I'm still maintaining, and now I'm excited to publish a side project based on it, Grapedrop (https://grapedrop.com). It's a simple web page builder which allows you to design and publish your web pages very quickly. The project is still in beta with a lot of stuff to improve but I'd really like to share it and hear what people think about it and maybe also get some constructive feedback.
I like carrot juice, 36 minutes ago
Hey Artur!
Looks like Webflow, which is a good thing :)
One comment if I may. The first headline says "Your next, free, One Page Builder", which is totally misleading, this is not a free app. You offer a free, limited version, but marketing this as a free tool is not very fair IMHO, especially if the PRICiNG link is visible on top ;)
Well, I will definitely check this out in more details, congrats on your project and I wish you lots of successes! Thanks!
Jimmy Hooker, 27 minutes ago
A free limited version is still free. I think you're taking a pretty harsh view of a very common marketing tactic.
I like carrot juice, 6 minutes ago
No, no, not harsh. Believe me (just trying to be helpful). If I offended anyone with my comment, really sorry, that was not my intention.
I just react to what I have read once I landed on that page, the headline gave me a clear message that "the app is free", which is false. Wrong words are used here, the copy in that situation should sound something like "Hey we have a free version as well" then I know what I dealing with.
So the user lands on that homepage. Read that the app is free. He/She is happy. Dive into registration, later discover it is not free at all for what he/she wants to do. What the user feel in that situation?
vs
User lands on the homepage. Read that the app is a PAID app but offers a free limited version. Leave, or decide to register ... etc. This is an honest situation, which limits the frustration and trust issues.
Common marketing tactic has nothing "common" with fairness. You can trick the user very easily, but this is a bad idea. Let's be honest with our designs.
