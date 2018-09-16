3

How do you manage your finances as a freelancer?

14 hours ago from , UX Designer

With income not being regular as in case of full-time employment, how do you approach your finances? Do you look specifically for clients with steady work and income? Do you track your spending and revenue? Are there any tricks that might not be obvious and that you've learned along the way?

I'm a freelancer and, besides price negotiations and making sure I get paid, have never had a defined approach to managing the finance part of the business.

3 comments

  • Scott Barron, 18 minutes ago

    And.co is amazing for tracking spending/invoicing/contracting. I used it before it was a free service and now it has been acquired by Fivr it is even better, and completely free!

    1 point
    • Larry IoannidisLarry Ioannidis, a minute ago

      Totally agree. I also have Revolut Business account and have Zapier integration to add expenses automatically.

      0 points
  • Jess EddyJess Eddy, 29 minutes ago

    I do believe that tracking finances are very important for a freelance business. You need to balance your books for taxes anyway and having a separate bank account set up for your business is vital for this. I use Bench to balance my books as this is not a task I want to do and have learned from the past that I just won't do it, I'll let it pile up. https://bench.co.

    At a very basic level, I want to know how much money I have coming in and going out during the month so I can make sure that I'm making enough overall money. Focusing on finances over time will allow you to get better at estimating work, being efficient with your time and hopefully making more money.

    I didn't seek out steady work for the sake of steady work, I was lucky to have a steady amount of different freelance projects streaming in though. I think it depends on what you want.

    0 points