How do you manage your finances as a freelancer?
14 hours ago from Jernej Horvat, UX Designer
With income not being regular as in case of full-time employment, how do you approach your finances? Do you look specifically for clients with steady work and income? Do you track your spending and revenue? Are there any tricks that might not be obvious and that you've learned along the way?
I'm a freelancer and, besides price negotiations and making sure I get paid, have never had a defined approach to managing the finance part of the business.
