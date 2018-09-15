3
Get a free landing page (page.cat)
10 hours ago from Paolo Tripodi, UI/UX Designer
10 hours ago from Paolo Tripodi, UI/UX Designer
Really nice design. Props for generosity, but I'd love to see you hook your project up with HTTPS, especially since you have a form input in the page. The easiest way (and cheapest) would be to use Cloudflare SSL or use a LetsEncrypt certificate for free.
Awesome, thanks for your feeback! I’ll definitely add SSl. Cheers!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now