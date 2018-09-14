Anyone use a "kneeling chair"?
9 hours ago from James Young, Creative Director @Offroadcode
I'm getting ever more concerned about my dreadful posture sitting hunched over a keyboard all day and it's something I need to address but it seems no amount of ergo-chairs will help the fact that I slouch forward and have done for 20+ years in the office.
I have a vari-desk and stand periodically but I'd like a better sitting solution than a standard office chair.
Wondering if anyone else uses a kneeling chair of some sort and how you get on with it in terms of straightening up you back and improving posture etc?
