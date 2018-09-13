Grid is coming to Webflow - Live sneak preview on 9/18 (crowdcast.io)
2 hours ago from Nelson Abalos Jr, Customer Success Specialist @ Webflow
Please make something akin to the Flexbox Game—hands down the best way to learn flexbox.
Grid in Webflow unlocks powerful layout controls that enable you to create unique, responsive web experiences. Grid in Webflow is the first production-level visual UI for building with CSS grid, and it unlocks a new set of layouts that were not possible — or were very difficult and painful to achieve — with flexbox, columns, floats, and other existing options. Grid in Webflow also introduces direct on-canvas manipulation, which allows you to work directly with the grid you’re building.
In this workshop, we’ll be joined by Product Manager, Linda Pham. Linda has been leading the Grid project and will be giving a demo on how it works.
