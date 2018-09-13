2 comments

  • Sebastian Winther, 1 minute ago

    Please make something akin to the Flexbox Game—hands down the best way to learn flexbox.

    0 points
  • Nelson Abalos JrNelson Abalos Jr, 2 hours ago

    Grid in Webflow unlocks powerful layout controls that enable you to create unique, responsive web experiences. Grid in Webflow is the first production-level visual UI for building with CSS grid, and it unlocks a new set of layouts that were not possible — or were very difficult and painful to achieve — with flexbox, columns, floats, and other existing options. Grid in Webflow also introduces direct on-canvas manipulation, which allows you to work directly with the grid you’re building.

    In this workshop, we’ll be joined by Product Manager, Linda Pham. Linda has been leading the Grid project and will be giving a demo on how it works.

    0 points