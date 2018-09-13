{ The Purpose Of Design } — Phase Magazine Issue #4
Hey guys! We're happy to publish Phase Magazine Issue #4 .
This issue is largely about The Purpose Of Design.
What Is The Role Of A Designer? — a guest post by Gauthier Roussilhe, the creator of EthicsForDesign.
Being The Only Designer On The Team — how does it feel being the only designer around? An insightful conversation with Dave Feldman, VP Product Design at Heap.
Story Behind The Fabulous App — the creative story behind Fabulous, life coaching and habit tracking app.
+ Bonus Article is coming up soon
Hope you enjoy!
Yours, Vlad from Phase Team
