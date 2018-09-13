Announcing Framer X + React course

Hey DN!

Excited to share with you what I've been cooking lately: Framer X + React (hope you like the video!)

It's not completely done yet, but hopefully soon! It's a course that covers both Framer X tips and tricks (such as these) and React/JS fundamentals.

This course only requires some familiarity with HTML/CSS (also an open mind and yearn to learn!). Programming experience is not required!

My point is that, before you can do something useful as a designer, you don't really need to understand a whole lot about React and even JS. You could learn coding concepts little by little WHILE doing useful design work, especially when building prototypes. Framer X seems to be a perfect vehicle for that -- and that's why I've been hyper excited since the launch of Framer X!

I've learned a lot by hosting workshops and building the previous React course. I'll put what I've learned into this course. Hope it will help you overcome the initial fear when getting started in coding. Coding is cool, powerful and not that hard at all!

I'd appreciate your comments and upvotes here! :)

You can request a sample lesson on the page above. Let me know what you like or don't like about it!