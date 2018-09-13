2

What makes a good B2B case study?

2 hours ago from , Director at Pocketworks

Hi folks

I run a company that makes mobile apps for businesses. I'm thinking of re-writing our rushed case studies, and wondered if anyone knows of current best practices?

Our audience is typically product managers/directors and marketing and operations managers/directors. This is for the website.

  • Should case studies be a short and snappy, visible without much scrolling?
  • How much detail should we go into about the work?
  • Should it be inverted pyramid, or Background - Problem - Work - Solution?

Cheers

Tobin