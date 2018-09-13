2
What makes a good B2B case study?
2 hours ago from Tobin Harris, Director at Pocketworks
Hi folks
I run a company that makes mobile apps for businesses. I'm thinking of re-writing our rushed case studies, and wondered if anyone knows of current best practices?
Our audience is typically product managers/directors and marketing and operations managers/directors. This is for the website.
- Should case studies be a short and snappy, visible without much scrolling?
- How much detail should we go into about the work?
- Should it be inverted pyramid, or Background - Problem - Work - Solution?
Cheers
Tobin
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now